LSU football is "getting the best care it possibly can," coach Ed Orgeron said this week, after several players tested positive for coronavirus and more were quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus.

The total number of cases began with a group of five to six players, a source said, and it originated from a gathering of friends in Baton Rouge. No players have been hospitalized and each case has shown mild symptoms.

At least 30 of LSU's 115 players have been quarantined because they tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated, or because they had contact with a player who tested positive.

A portion of LSU's football players, according to the report, were quarantined after attending bars in Tigerland — a student-focused nightlife area that the Louisiana Department of Health announced on Friday produced more than 100 positive cases.

Appearing on "Off The Bench" on WNXX-FM in Baton Rouge, Orgeron said he believes players -- like everyone -- face the biggest risk of contracting COVID-19 when they're out in public and around other people.

"We've got to wear our masks," he said.

LSU's cases are the first since the football program began voluntary workouts on June 9, and the players entered a thorough process the athletic department organized before the team returned to campus.

Players who test positive must recover in isolation for 10 days, according to LSU's plan, and they must be symptom-free for three days without medicine before they begin a scaled return to full team activities.

Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.