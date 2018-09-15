AUBURN, Ala. — This is the entire reason coach Ed Orgeron brought Cole Tracy from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, to LSU.

Trailing by two with 5:38 left in the game, the LSU offense marched up field and Tracy hit a 42-yard field goal as time ran out on the clock to give LSU a 22-21 win over No. 7 Auburn.

“I knew on Monday that it would potentially be a game-winner,” Tracy said. “You know when you’re playing at Auburn that it's going to be a close one.”

The previous drive, quarterback Joe Burrow hit Derrick Dillon perfectly in between two corners for a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers within striking distance.

The game-winning drive began at LSU’s 24-yard line.

Pass interference was called on an incomplete pass from Burrow to receiver Jonathan Giles was called for pass interference on the first play of the drive. Burrow then ran for 3 yards and completed an 8-yard pass to Dee Anderson on the sideline for another first down.

On the next series, an 8-yard slant to Stephen Sullivan on fourth down, what coach Ed Orgeron said was a brilliant play call from offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, gave LSU another set of downs.

Another 15-yard pass-interference penalty against Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean left LSU at the Auburn 39 with less than a minute left.

Two consecutive runs by running back Nick Brossette put LSU in prime position for a Tracy field goal.

Despite what was going on the field, Tracy felt like it was pertinent to maintain his composure and kick it like any other field goal.

“You could kind of feel that we were in the position to execute,” Tracy said. “We ended up going down the field, and I just wanted to go through my preparations and my routine; that’s something that’s real important to me.”

The trust of his teammates and coaches was important to Tracy. While Burrow said he placed all his trust in the kicker, he could not bring himself to watch the kick.

The deep silence of the Auburn crowd of 86,787 told Burrow that Tracy's kick was true.

“There was confidence,” Orgeron said. “We had confidence in him and that he was going to make a difference.”