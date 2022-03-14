Scott Woodward has been a busy man over the past year, and he’s not through yet.
LSU’s athletic director formally started his fourth high-profile coach search Saturday afternoon when Will Wade was fired after the school received an NCAA notice of allegations, seven of which described Level I violations within the men’s basketball program.
Woodward already replaced women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and football coach Ed Orgeron by the time the NCAA’s Complex Case Unit spelled out the allegations against Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong, who was also fired minutes after returning to campus from the Southeastern Conference tournament.
So now what?
Woodward has the task of identifying a replacement for Wade and getting him to take over a program that could be dealing with harsh NCAA penalties once the case is finally resolved — which probably won’t happen until late this summer or in the fall.
With the timetable and penalties not yet known, Woodward must land the right candidate for what will be a major rebuilding job.
This seems tougher than getting Kim Mulkey to depart the powerhouse program she built at Baylor, Brian Kelly to leave Notre Dame’s famed Golden Dome, or Jay Johnson to walk away from Arizona after taking his team to two College World Series.
While LSU participates in the NCAA tournament against Iowa State on Friday in Milwaukee, Woodward will closely watch what happens across the nation — perhaps zeroing in on a candidate whose team is quickly eliminated.
Five years ago, Wade was hired from VCU just four days after his Rams were bounced in the first round.
One can only imagine what Woodward’s list of targets looks like.
Does it include big names like Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams, whom Woodward lured from Virginia Tech just weeks before he himself left for LSU in 2019? Or Baylor’s Scott Drew and Virginia’s Tony Bennett, who have won national titles in the past three seasons?
Could other well-known and successful coaches like Arkansas’ energetic Eric Musselman or Illinois’ Brad Underwood be in mix? Or even former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, who’s added some life to his alma mater’s program at UAB?
The list could include coaches who aren’t as well-known but have succeeded at smaller schools.
Many teams looking for new coaches are likely to consider hot names like Murray State’s Matt McMahon, North Texas’ Grant McCasland and Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates — who have each guided their teams to the NCAA tournament.
Gates is 42 years old, while McMahon is 43 and McCasland 45.
McMahon carved out a 30-2 record this season and has Murray State in the tournament for the third time in his seven seasons there.
McCasland and Gates were both there a year ago.
While we don’t know whom Woodward will get, there’s little reason to believe he'll deviate from the process he has used since last April: Keeping his search close to the vest and his thoughts to himself, all while swinging for the fences.
While it may seem to be an impossible task given the circumstances, who would have ever believed Woodward could have gotten Mulkey or Kelly to come to LSU?
POTENTIAL LSU CANDIDATES
(listed alphabetically)
Coaching records as of March 13
TONY BENNETT
School: Virginia (13th season/16th overall)
Age: 53; Hometown: Clintonville, Wis.
Career record: 383-149 (.720)
Previous work: Washington State (2006-09)
Accomplishments: Led Virginia to the 2019 NCAA title. … Has five ACC regular-season titles and a tournament title in 13 seasons with five 25-win seasons — topping the 30-win mark four times. … Is 16-9 in 10 NCAA tournament appearances.
Could it happen? Long shot
SCOTT DREW
School: Baylor (19th season/20th overall)
Age: 51; Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Career record: 418-232 (.643)
Previous work: Valparaiso (2002-03).
Accomplishments: Led Baylor to 2021 NCAA title and NIT championship in 2013. … Will be in 10th NCAA tournament this season and is 17-8 with three Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and a Final Four. … Is a three-time Big 12 coach of the year.
Could it happen? Long shot
DENNIS GATES
School: Cleveland State (3rd season)
Age: 42; Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Career record: 50-39 (.562)
Previous work (assistant): Cal, Northern Illlinois, Nevada, Florida State
Accomplishments: Rising star is a two-time Horizon League coach of the year after leading the Vikings to back-to-back regular-season titles. … CSU has won 39 games the past two seasons, going to the NCAA tournament last season and NIT this season.
Could it happen? Maybe
ANDY KENNEDY
School: UAB (2nd season/15th overall)
Age: 54; Hometown: Louisville, Miss.
Career record: 315-183 (.633)
Previous work: Cincinnati (2005-06), Ole Miss (2006-18)
Accomplishments: Back in coaching after a two-year break, Kennedy has been a hit at his alma mater with 49 wins in two seasons. … Has UAB in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 after winning the Cconference USA title.
Could it happen? Maybe
GRANT McCASLAND
School: North Texas (5th season/8th overall)
Age: 45; Hometown: Irving, Texas
Career record: 178-81 (.689)
Previous work: Midwestern State (2014-16), Arkansas State (2016-17)
Accomplishments: Has recorded four 20-win seasons at North Texas after winning 20 in only season at Arkansas State. … Team is in NIT after earning an NCAA tournament bid in 2021. … Was a member of Baylor’s staff from 2011-16.
Could it happen? Yes
MATT McMAHON
School: Murray State (7th season)
Age: 43; Hometown: Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Career record: 155-66 (.699)
Previous work (assistant): Murray State, Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington
Accomplishments: Has his team in the Big Dance for the third time in seven seasons. … Murray State is this season going into the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed, three years after reaching the second round with current NBA star Ja Morant.
Could it happen? Yes
ERIC MUSSELMAN
School: Arkansas (3rd season/7th overall)
Age: 57; Hometown: Ashland, Ohio
Career record: 180-61 (.747)
Previous work: Nevada (2015-19).
Accomplishments: Former LSU assistant has won at least 25 games in five of seven seasons with five NCAA tournament appearances. … Won three regular-season titles at Nevada. … Also has extensive NBA and G-League coaching experience.
Could it happen? Maybe
BOB RICHEY
School: Furman (5th season)
Age: 38; Hometown: Florence, S.C.
Career record: 111-46 (.707)
Previous work (assistant): Charleston Southern
Accomplishments: Has won 20-plus games in four of five seasons at Furman. … Has finished no worse than third in the Southern Conference and led his team to the NIT in 2019 when it was ranked for the first time in school history.
Could it happen? Maybe
BRAD UNDERWOOD
School: Illinois (5th season/9th overall)
Age: 58; Hometown: McPherson, Kan.
Career record: 202-92 (.687)
Previous work: Stephen F. Austin (2013-16), Oklahoma State (2016-17)
Accomplishments: Highly successful coach who took SFA to three NCAA tournament appearances, then took Oklahoma State and Illinois to the Big Dance as well. … Has put together seven 20-win seasons in nine years as a head coach.
Could it happen? Maybe
BUZZ WILLIAMS
School: Texas A&M (3rd season/15th overall)
Age: 49; Hometown: Greenville, Texas
Career record: 300-191 (.611)
Previous work: UNO (2006-07), Marquette (2008-14), Virginia Tech (2014-19).
Accomplishments: Has won 20 games in 10 of 15 seasons with eight NCAA tournament appearances (three Sweet Sixteens, one Elite Eight) and two NIT berths. … Improved from eight wins in 2021 to 23 this season. … Is 10-8 in NCAA tournament games.
Could it happen? Yes