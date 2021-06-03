Coaching changes can create significant amounts of roster turnover, but whoever becomes LSU’s next baseball coach will at least have Dylan Crews.
Unprompted, the freshman right fielder said Thursday he intends to stay at LSU throughout his college career despite coach Paul Mainieri’s impending retirement.
“I have no intention of leaving at all,” Crews said. “I'm going to stay here and do what I do best for three years. I'm going to go out there and leave it all on the field.”
Well on his way to becoming a college baseball superstar, Crews has captivated the fanbase with his opposite-field power, persona and rounded skill set.
A potential first-round pick out of high school last summer, Crews withdrew his name from the major league baseball draft, creating plenty of hype. He hasn't disappointed, batting .350 with 13 home runs and a team-high 1.053 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Crews hopes to become a top-5 pick in 2023.