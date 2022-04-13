LSU coach Sian Hudson announced the hiring of assistant coach Tiffany Hansen on Wednesday.
Hansen, who will be LSU’s recruiting coordinator, spent the past seven seasons as the assistant coach at Michigan.
This fall will be Hansen’s 15th season as a Division I assistant coach, and she will work directly with LSU’s goalkeepers. She put together the No. 6 recruiting class in all of the country in 2017, which paid dividends in Michigan’s success the past five seasons.
“I’m thrilled to be adding someone of Tiffany’s character, qualities and proven track record to our program,” Hudson said. “Tiffany not only brings a wealth of experience, recruiting some of the top athletes in the country during her time at Michigan, but has also demonstrated the capability to nurture talent into some of the best performers in the country. Her eye for talent, ability to connect with people, and recruit at a high level will continue to elevate our program on a national level."