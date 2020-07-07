Nearly six months after LSU capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history with a national championship, the players and coaches from that history-making team are set to receive their coveted rings.

Prior to a ring ceremony Tuesday night, LSU football shared a video on its Twitter account of the three rings: Southeastern Conference championship ring, College Football Playoff national championship ring and an overall College Football Playoff ring.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The distribution of the championship rings punctuates the run made by the most decorated team in program history.

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and every other meaningful award a college football signal caller could win. Ed Orgeron took home the biggest coach of the year awards.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award, and former safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award, among other accolades for the team.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against UT-San Antonio.

Inside the creation of LSU's 'enormous' national championship ring Greg Stringfellow began dreaming up designs early for a ring that would match LSU's dream season.