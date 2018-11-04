ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — In the end, LSU's women's soccer team left no doubt.
The Tigers had played 414 minutes in the Southeastern Conference tournament this week, more than any team in the event's history. And it all came down to a penalty-kick shootout in the final Sunday after a 1-1 tie against Arkansas.
No. 7 seed LSU won the shootout 4-1 to win the SEC tournament title, making its first four shots while the fourth-seeded Razorbacks managed just one goal. Tigers goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier, the tournament MVP, saved one penalty kick while Arkansas missed the target on another.
The Tigers' shootout goals were from Alex Thomas, Adrienne Richardson, Marlena Cutura and freshman Abbey Newton, who sealed the victory with a shot right down the middle as Arkansas' goalkeeper dove to her right.
To get to the shootout, LSU (13-6-3) needed a dramatic 72nd-minute goal from Shannon Cookie, who curled in a shot from 35 yards out into the top right corner for the net to tie the match.
Arkansas (13-4-4) had taken a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on Taylor Malham's goal, but the Razorbacks fell to 0-5 all-time in SEC tournament finals.
LSU became the first team to play in the tournament's opening round and win four matches to win the title since the tourney adopted its current format in 2012. The Tigers beat Missouri 3-2 in double overtime last Sunday, then survived a 7-6 shootout against Tennessee in Wednesday's quarterfinals and beat South Carolina 1-0 in Friday's semifinals.
The Tigers will learn their pairing for the NCAA tournament when the 64-team field is announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Besides MVP Brockmeier, Richardson, Thomas and Shannon Cooke were named to the all-tournament team.