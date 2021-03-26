GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 13 LSU softball team couldn’t find enough to keep up with No. 5 Florida in the opening game to a key Southeastern Conference series on Friday night.
The Tigers managed just three hits in a 5-0 loss as Gators starter Elizabeth Hightower pitched a complete game, allowing three walks and striking out three LSU batters.
Florida (22-3, 6-1 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Jaimie Hoover hit a leadoff double to left field and moved to third with one out when LSU failed to record an out on a fielder’s choice on a ground ball off the bat of Cheyenne Lindsey.
Lindsey then stole second base, and both runners scored on Hannah Adams’ two-run single.
The score remained 2-0 until the sixth, when Charla Echols and Kendyl Lindaman singled off of LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (5-3). Julia Cottrill then gave Florida a big cushion with a three-run home run over the left-field wall.
“I think Florida is a really solid team," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "'They are always well prepared. I think we need to show up with our best game and we didn’t have it tonight."
The best chance for LSU (18-9, 4-3) on offense came right away in the top of the first inning, when the Tigers hitters worked through several long at-bats.
With two outs, Amanda Doyle and Sunseri worked walks on full counts. Georgia Clark then singled through the left side on the 11th pitch of the at-bat, also on a full count.
Unfortunately for LSU, Gators left fielder Hoover threw out Doyle at the plate for the third out of the inning.
The Tigers also put two runners aboard in the third, when Danieca Coffey reached on an infield single and Doyle was hit by a pitch. But Sunseri popped out to second base to end the threat.
Meanwhile, Sunseri retired the first six Florida batters before the third-inning rally and six out of seven afterward.
Hightower (11-1) retired 11 of 12 batters between the third and seventh innings until Raeleen Gutierrez doubled with one out in the seventh.
The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN, and the series will conclude at 10 a.m. Sunday.
"I think if you try to attack a team like that without your best stuff then you are going to come up on the wrong end of that," Torina said. "So we show up with a different outlook (Saturday) and hopefully we’ll play better.”