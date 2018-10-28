LSU remains ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday and kept the Tigers put after the program's bye week this weekend.
The full poll can be found here.
The Top 5 in both polls did not change from last week, although Georgia is now tied with Michigan at No. 5 in the coaches poll after its 36-17 win over Florida.
AP Top 25
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Clemson
- 3. Notre Dame
- 4. LSU
- 5. Michigan
USA Today Coaches Poll
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Clemson
- 3. Notre Dame
- 4. LSU
- 5. Michigan/Georgia
LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m.