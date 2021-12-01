lsubriankelly.120121 HS 1040.JPG

Newly hired LSU football head coach Brian Kelly arrives at Baton Rouge Metro Airport Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After a whirlwind 36 hours, new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will be formally introduced to the school and fans at noon Wednesday.

News broke Monday night that the winningest coach in Notre Dame history would soon be calling Baton Rouge home.

He landed in Louisiana less than 24 hours later.

Now on Wednesday he will formally meet LSU and fans at a press conference.

