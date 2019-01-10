The day after LSU football passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan announced his retirement, the longtime assistant coach said he's not ready to leave the sport completely.

While speaking on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge's Off the Bench on Thursday morning, Sullivan said he still intends to stay involved in football in some capacity.

Sullivan said he's already been contacted by one NFL team to serve as a mentor.

"I'll never step totally away from it," said Sullivan, who spent seven years with the Tigers from 1984-90 and also coached in the NFL for 25 years before his return to Baton Rouge in 2017. "As long as I'm breathing I'm not laying flat in a box. I'm gonna do some things to stay involved."

Sullivan cited reducing the number of hours he works as a main reason for partial retirement. Switching to a less involved role with a school/organization would allow that.

"It's time consuming and it encompasses your life," Sullivan said. "I've done it for 45 years and I still love it. It's in my blood and I'll never give it up. But 15 hour days get long."

You can listen to his full interview here.