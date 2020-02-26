It wasn't the famous name or the physical attributes that left his former coach knowing Shareef O'Neal, even at just 13 years old, was a special athlete.

It was the jersey hanging in his locker.

"Meticulous," said Steve Smith, who coached the soon-to-be LSU Tiger for two seasons at Windward School in Los Angeles. "Most 13- or 14-years-olds just crumple up their uniform and throw it in a pile, and you can tell. He was always very neat, very clean. It showed that he cared tremendously, and just the level of respect he had for the game. It was great to see a young kid have that level of passion and respect for something."

O'Neal announced in mid-February he'd be transferring from UCLA to LSU, the same school where his father, Shaq, used to crush the rims three decades earlier.

Shareef O'Neal is headed to LSU. He tells @robinlundberg why he's following in his dad's footsteps https://t.co/10nqM01tSJ pic.twitter.com/USkoT6oOub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020

And when O'Neal's announced transfer is complete, he'll have something in common with the fans who sport jerseys featuring his family name on the backs, some older than the 6-foot-9 swingman himself.

Those jerseys were on full display as LSU fans flocked to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a showdown with rival Kentucky days after the news broke. One was draped over the shoulders of LSU sophomore Jordan Laceste, who snagged a sideline seat for the game as he wore the bright gold No. 34 Lakers jersey.

He may be too young to remember the rim-snapping era of Shaq in Baton Rouge, but Laceste takes pride in his shared roots with his fellow New Jersey native. He hit eBay to find the vintage NBA jersey before he arrived at LSU and gushed over the chance to see the next O'Neal era live and in person.

“That’ll be big-time, man," he said, pointing out that former Tigers center Naz Reid, also a native of New Jersey, was in town for the game. "You look up in the nosebleeds, you got that [retired] jersey hanging up right there. So to see someone, basically my age, to come and fulfill that legacy. It’ll be big-time."

But exactly when that era will begin at the PMAC and how long it might last are still unclear. Shareef O'Neal, rated as a 4-star power forward by 247Sports, has spent his first two college seasons at UCLA, but sat out a full season with a medical redshirt after undergoing surgery to address a heart condition.

Steve Alford, the coach who recruited O'Neal, was fired after that season and replaced by former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin as the forward went into his redshirt freshman season. O'Neal saw action in 13 games for the Bruins, averaging just more than 2 points and 2 rebounds in limited minutes. He last played in a game on Jan. 15 during a loss to Stanford, then went as a healthy scratch for multiple games before making his intentions to transfer known. He stirred rumors at the beginning of February through social media posts and a visit to LSU before announcing his decision, though there's been no official confirmation from LSU or the NCAA.

"Real big footsteps," O'Neal said of his decision in a report from Sports Illustrated. "But I'm ready for it. Great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I've been in LA most of my life, but I'm ready for it."

He also shared an artistic rendering of himself in an LSU jersey, arms folded over what looks to be his father's No. 33, under which he commented "fresh start."

His transfer adds to what's currently ranked as the 10th-ranked class in the nation for 2020 with three players signed, including 5-star shooting guard Cameron Thomas, and a commitment from 4-star forward Mwani Wilkinson.

Student-athletes are required to sit out a full season after transferring but can appeal to the NCAA for a waiver to play immediately. O'Neal has yet to indicate if he'll apply for such a waiver.

Another transfer, Baton Rouge native Josh LeBlanc, is headed to LSU from Georgetown and is expected to sit out the 2020 season.

But whether Shareef O'Neal hits the floor in 2020 or has to wait until 2021, the fans who watched the first O'Neal era appear just as excited -- albeit largely in the dark about his skillset with just high school and AAU highlight tapes and limited action in the Pac-12 Conference to offer insights.

LSU alumnus and season ticket-holder Steve Parrish is one of those fans, who was excited about the news but still isn't sure what to expect. But he does have two distinct memories of what stood out from Shaq's era, which spanned three seasons from 1989-92.

First: "The jams," he said, grinning.

Also: "The fouls. The 'hack-a-Shaq.' "

Another man who remembers the last-ditch strategy of sending the star center to the free throw line well is his former coach, Dale Brown, who still speaks with Shaq regularly. They chat so often that he admits he didn't believe the rumors of Shareef's transfer at first, because he hadn't heard it first-hand.

"I've known Shareef since he was a young boy, and he's always had a perpetual smile. He's really well-mannered," Brown said.

And there's no one better to recall the footprints left from the Shaquille O'Neal era, kicked off by a chance meeting in Germany as Brown worked with troops where O'Neal's father was stationed.

Brown even takes a small credit, recalling a letter of encouragement he sent to a then-13-year-old, and 6-foot-8, Shaq. The teenager had sent Brown a letter to relay that, despite the help from the workout programs LSU's coach had sent, he'd been cut from his high school team and was considering trying out for soccer as a goalie.

What Brown wrote in the return letter was a light bulb moment, Shaq would later reveal, that helped spur a larger-than-life era that's fittingly honored with a larger-than-life statue on LSU's campus.

"I’m not naive enough to think that little dialogue I had with him made him a great player," Brown said, "but it did keep it alive."

Brown concedes he never got the chance to see Shareef play in person at UCLA, but the distinct differences between his game and his father's still stuck out quickly.

"He really handles the ball extremely well," Brown said. "He’s more of a perimeter player, I think, of course now there aren’t many post players anymore."

That perimeter play, including a silky jumpshot and incredible leaping ability, also struck Smith as he coached a young Shareef.

"It's effortless for him," Smith said, recalling the way his former player could elevate to the rim and collect rebounds all over the court, even at a young age.

Smith, who left Windward after Shareef's sophomore year to accept a job with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, said a "very supportive" Shaq was often around the team -- but incorporating a famous name was never an issue.

Former LSU player, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal donates year of rent to a paralyzed Atlanta boy ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille (Shaq) O'Neal has donated a year's rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old …

"[LSU is] getting a special, special young man," Smith said. "And he’s the type of person that if the coaching staff and the community really embraces him, he will go through a brick wall for you.”

Now an assistant with the Indiana Fever, Smith said "there were tears" when he broke the news of his departure. O'Neal would transfer himself after that year, playing his final two high school seasons at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. Shareef O'Neal led his Roadrunners squad to a state title in his senior season, logging 29 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in the championship game.

Shareef's younger brother, Shaqir, also began high school at Crossroads, but is now a sophomore at Union Grove in Georgia where he's rated as a 3-star shooting guard prospect.

Shareef is expected to complete the winter quarter at UCLA before a transfer to the SEC and a departure from the familiar confines of California. While there are big shoes to fill in Baton Rouge, Smith said he noticed one thing about the young player immediately: Shareef has big feet of his own.

"He’s very serious about the game and how he has always wanted to pave his own path. So it’s interesting," Smith said. "I’m really happy for him that he chose to go to LSU, even though there’s going to be comparisons. But Shareef is an extraordinary talent."