Dave Neal made up for lost time Saturday in his first college baseball television broadcast since the NCAA super regionals in 2019.
Neal was on the call for Game 2 of UT-San Antonio vs. LSU on the SEC Network. And his return to the booth didn't disappoint with a marathon 13-inning game that ended with LSU's Jordan Thompson stroking a walk-off home run.
The game lasted nearly five hours and featured dramatic LSU comebacks in the 10th and 12th innings.
"What a way to get back in it," Neal tweeted after the game.
The college baseball season ended prematurely last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. LSU played only 17 games in 2020.
Neal is a recognizable voice among fans of Southeastern Conference schools, having covered the conference since 1995 for Fox Sports Net (FSN) and Raycom Sports and since 2009 for ESPN/SEC Network.
LSU fans might remember Neal best for his call in the Tigers' "Bluegrass Miracle" win against Kentucky in 2002.