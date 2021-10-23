OXFORD, Miss. — LSU All-American kicker Cade York had one personal streak continue and another end in the Tigers’ 31-17 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

York successfully kicked the extra point after LSU had a 90-yard drive on its first possession, which was capped by Tyrion Davis-Price’s 1-yard touchdown run.

York added another PAT in the fourth quarter, giving him 109 consecutive extra points made. He has 30 in a row this season and hasn’t missed since having one blocked in a 46-41 win over Alabama on Nov. 9, 2019.

On the other hand, York’s 55-yard field goal try in the second quarter sailed wide right, snapping a streak of 16 made kicks in a row dating to last season.

It was only his third miss from 50 yards or more in his career, making him 13 of 16. He booted a 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Left at home

Two notable offensive linemen, left tackle Cameron Wire and versatile backup Charles Turner, didn't travel with LSU to its game with Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Without Wire, redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford started at left tackle for the fourth consecutive game. Wire had rotated in the past two weeks.

Also staying home was starting right guard Chasen Hines, who was knocked out of last week’s game with Florida and was declared out by coach Ed Orgeron on Thursday. Sophomore Marlon Martinez made his second start of the season in place of Hines.

LSU had to bring a smaller roster because Southeastern Conference rules allow visiting teams to travel with only 70 players.

Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin, who was out last weekend, and reserve safety Jordan Toles also didn't travel.

Good and bad

Davis-Price’s short touchdown run on LSU’s first possession was the team's 20th consecutive score this season when venturing inside the red zone.

It was the 15th touchdown to go with five field goals for LSU, one of only three FBS teams to have scored on every red-zone opportunity this season going into the game.

Ole Miss football's own Twitter account touts 'Sissy blue' uniforms for Saturday's LSU game Even though Ed Orgeron is on his way out as LSU at season’s end, his “Sissy blue shirt” jab at a UCLA fan from the Tigers’ season opener is th…

The streak came to an end on LSU’s second series when the Tigers had a first-and-goal at the Ole Miss 6 and couldn’t score.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Three running plays netted 3 yards before Max Johnson’s fourth-down pass was intercepted by Ole Miss’ Tysheem Johnson.

Honoring Eli

When Ole Miss walked through a tunnel and into the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a 100-yard walk to its locker room, coach Lane Kiffin sported a Rebels No. 10 jersey.

It was a tribute to former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, whose number was retired in a ceremony at halftime.

Both end zones were painted red with “Manning” written in white block letters, and the numerals at the 10-yard line on both sides of the field were painted red.

Manning’s number is the third to be retired by the school. The others are the No. 18 worn by his father, Archie, and the No. 38 worn by Chucky Mullins.

Archie Manning’s grandson, Newman High junior quarterback Arch Manning, was on hand for an official visit Saturday.

Rebels win Magnolia Bowl

LSU had its five-game winning streak snapped in the series, which means the Tigers had to turn the Magnolia Bowl trophy back over to Ole Miss.

Why is LSU still an appealing program for football coaches? Breaking down the positives (and drawbacks) Many consider LSU one of the best jobs in the country. What makes the school such an attractive destination for football coaches? The answer boils down its recruiting base, financial support, game day atmosphere and facilities.

LSU had possession of the trophy, which was first played for in 2008, since a 38-21 win over Ole Miss in 2016 in Tiger Stadium.

The last victory for Ole Miss in the series, which LSU still leads 64-41-4, was a 38-17 beating of the Tigers in 2015.

Lagniappe

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a true freshman, recorded his first collegiate touchdown pass when he connected with true freshman Malik Nabers for a 9-yard score with 3:55 to play in the game. … Sixth-year senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin had a 23-yard catch from Nussmeier in the fourth quarter for his first reception of the season. … Davis-Price, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, and defensive tackles Neil Farrell and Glen Logan were the LSU captains. … Saturday was Davis-Price’s 21st birthday. … The Ole Miss offense had eight plays of 10 yards or more, which resulted in 160 yards. Six of those plays were on runs, which netted 124 yards. The Rebels ranked third nationally with 124 such plays going into the weekend.

Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.