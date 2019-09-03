The LSU football team will have two key players back that were out for the Tigers' season opener against Georgia Southern.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said junior offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and senior linebacker Michael Divinity will play Saturday against Texas, a top 10 opponent.
LSU is currently a 4-point favorite over Texas, according to most betting lines. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast by ABC.
Saturday's match up is one of the biggest non conference games this week and across the college football landscape. Popular ESPN show "College Gameday" will broadcast live Saturday morning from Austin, Texas.
LSU listed Damone Clark, who started against Georgia Southern, as a backup to Divinity on its initial depth chart earlier this week, and when the team held its pregame routine inside Tiger Stadium, Divinity warmed up with the first team. But Divinity did not play.
“We handle all those things in-house,” Orgeron said. Clark said Divinity had a “minor” injury.
Charles, named a starter on LSU's initial depth chart, warmed up and dressed for the season opener against Georgia Southern. But the junior did not play because of a coach’s decision, Ed Orgeron said. Senior Badara Traore started at left tackle, rotating with redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal.