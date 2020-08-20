br.lsuspringfootball.030820 TS 188.jpg
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) wears an intense look as he prepares to release a pass, after a plethora of steps in a footwork drill on the first day of LSU spring football practice at Charles McClendon Practice Field, Saturday, March 7, 2020. TJ Finley (11) waits for his reps.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU football had its second Heisman winner in school history last season in Joe Burrow, but another Tiger will be in contention to make it back-to-back years for the program.

Burrow's presumed successor, Myles Brennan, currently has the third best betting odds to win college football's most prestige individual award, according to BetOnline.ag.

Brennan's odds as of Thursday were 14/1, meaning a bet of $1 would net $14 in profit.

Those odds falls behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 2/1 and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler at 9/1.

Miami's D'Eriq King and Texas' Sam Ehlinger both have 14/1 odds.

Burrow's preseason odds last season were 200/1.

