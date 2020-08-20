LSU football had its second Heisman winner in school history last season in Joe Burrow, but another Tiger will be in contention to make it back-to-back years for the program.
Burrow's presumed successor, Myles Brennan, currently has the third best betting odds to win college football's most prestige individual award, according to BetOnline.ag.
Brennan's odds as of Thursday were 14/1, meaning a bet of $1 would net $14 in profit.
Those odds falls behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 2/1 and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler at 9/1.
Miami's D'Eriq King and Texas' Sam Ehlinger both have 14/1 odds.
Burrow's preseason odds last season were 200/1.