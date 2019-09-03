As a Houston native, it's clear K'Lavon Chaisson is amped for LSU's primetime game at Texas on Saturday night. And after the Tigers' 55-3 win over Georgia Southern last week, Chaisson burst with confidence.

"It's definitely going to be a good game next week," he said. "Obviously I'm going against people from the Texas area. The guys, they really, they strongly believe they have a chance. I don't."

Part of Chaisson's motivation is almost certainly tied to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The two locked horns in a Texas high school football state title game in 2015. That day Chaisson's team, North Shore, beat Ehlinger's team, Austin Westlake, 21-14.

"I'm glad that we get to go against (Ehlinger) again," Chaisson said last Saturday. "I don't really find him too much as a threat. Not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms. So, just like in high school, he has a decent arm, but it's more about his legs."

The dynamic pass rusher didn't back down from the smack talk Tuesday, saying he doesn't apologize.

"I mean what I say, and I say what I mean," he said.

The Tigers and Longhorns kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC-TV.