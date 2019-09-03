BR.lsupractice.080319 HS 501.jpg
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) on the field as LSU holds its first fall practice, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Tigers' practice facility on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

As a Houston native, it's clear K'Lavon Chaisson is amped for LSU's primetime game at Texas on Saturday night. And after the Tigers' 55-3 win over Georgia Southern last week, Chaisson burst with confidence.

"It's definitely going to be a good game next week," he said. "Obviously I'm going against people from the Texas area. The guys, they really, they strongly believe they have a chance. I don't."

Part of Chaisson's motivation is almost certainly tied to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The two locked horns in a Texas high school football state title game in 2015. That day Chaisson's team, North Shore, beat Ehlinger's team, Austin Westlake, 21-14.

"I'm glad that we get to go against (Ehlinger) again," Chaisson said last Saturday. "I don't really find him too much as a threat. Not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms. So, just like in high school, he has a decent arm, but it's more about his legs."

The dynamic pass rusher didn't back down from the smack talk Tuesday, saying he doesn't apologize.

"I mean what I say, and I say what I mean," he said.

The Tigers and Longhorns kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC-TV.

