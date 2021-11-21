A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Texas A&M Aggies ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 34-22-3
On Texas A&M
RECORD: 8-3, 4-3 SEC
PAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Auburn 20-3, lost to Ole Miss 29-19, defeated Prairie View 52-3
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Zach Calzada, running back Isaiah Spiller, running back Devon Achane
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, safety Leon O'Neal Jr., linebacker Aaron Hansford
RUMBLINGS: The Aggies were the media's pick to finish second in the SEC West, but an awkward 0-2 start in the league put a dent in that early talk. But they tripped then-No. 1 Alabama and still were hanging on to their slim title hopes until a loss at Ole Miss last week. A victory over LSU could land them a spot in a New Year's Day bowl.
ON THE AGGIES OFFENSE
A&M lost starting quarterback Haynes King to an ankle injury in the second game and its numbers have dropped across the board from 2020. The Aggies rank 69th in the FBS with 400.3 total yards per game and are just 95th out of 130 teams in passing yards (205.5). They still run the ball effectively, ranking 34th with 194.7 yards a game.
ON THE AGGIES DEFENSE
As usual, A&M fields a strong defense that ranks among the FBS' best. The Aggies are second in scoring defense in giving up just 14.9 points a game — behind Georgia's 7.5 points allowed — and are 11th out of 130 teams against the pass in giving up 182.4 yards a game. They're also 16th in total defense in yielding 319.8 yards per game.
Sheldon Mickles