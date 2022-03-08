A big regular season-ending meet with Utah comes with big question marks for the LSU gymnastics team regarding its top two gymnasts.
Sophomore All-American Haleigh Bryant had an MRI scheduled Tuesday to check out pain in her foot, coach Jay Clark said. This problem is in the foot opposite the one in which Bryant suffered a plantar fascia injury earlier this season.
“Haleigh is a question mark” for Friday’s meet, Clark said. “We’re hoping it will be OK.”
Meanwhile, junior All-American Kiya Johnson, who was scratched from LSU’s final two events last Friday against Kentucky because of a calf injury, continues to be hampered by it. Clark said it is opposite the leg in which Johnson has been bothered by a chronic Achilles tendon injury and makes it doubtful she will be able to compete as an all-arounder against the Utes.
“She’s still hurting,” Clark said. “She didn’t train (Monday). It’s very painful. It doesn’t appear to be long term, but the timing of it is difficult. There’s no way to get around a calf when you do what she does.”
Clark lamented that he feels like his program is taking one step forward and two steps back right now.
“We’ve been able to field the same lineup once,” Clark said. “We work through one thing and something else pops up.”
Still smoking
Clark said he has spoken to the Southeastern Conference office and written a letter to the women’s college gymnastics coaches’ association in protest of the ruling Friday night that allowed Kentucky gymnast Josie Angeny to have a do-over on beam that helped her team to a 197.500-197.450 win over LSU.
Angeny fell during her beam routine and had a bad dismount, during which she dislodged a rubber stopper at the end of the beam with her foot. Kentucky’s coaches claimed an equipment failure, their complaint was upheld, and Angeny got to repeat her routine. She scored a 9.825 on what Clark claimed was a watered-down routine from the original one. Her score allowed UK to escape with the narrow victory.
“I’ve pushed whatever buttons I can push,” Clark said. “But there is no recourse. There needs to be a deeper specificity (about what is equipment failure) that doesn’t allow for an ambiguous judgment call.”
Sizing up the Tigers, Utes
LSU improved its NQS (national qualifying score) from 197.515 to 197.615 this week but still saw its national ranking slide from No. 5 to No. 7 based on other team’s scores. LSU now ranks behind Oklahoma (198.080), Florida, (197.970), Michigan (197.950), Utah (197.750) and Alabama and Auburn (197.650).
The Utes are led by freshman Grace McCallum, who is the nation’s eighth-ranked all-arounder. Bryant is LSU’s top-ranked individual, coming in at No. 4 in the vault.
“This is a big one,” Clark said. “They (Utah) are getting healthier. They seem to have righted the ship after some earlier losses to Cal and Arizona State. It should be a great meet top to bottom and hopefully we get a great crowd again this weekend.”
Introductions are set for 7:15 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, with first vault at 7:30. The meet will mark senior night for five LSU seniors: Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante and Sarah Edwards.
The meet will be streamed on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
Familiar faces
Former LSU All-American Myia Hambrick will return to the PMAC as the volunteer coach for Utah. Meanwhile, it will be a reunion of sorts for LSU assistant coach Garrett Griffeth and his wife, volunteer coach Courtney McCool-Griffeth, who were assistants at Utah the past two seasons.