Of all our sports, baseball is the one in which time seems to stand still.
The gleaming white bases. The brown infield dirt. The gorgeous expanses of green outfield grass. If diamonds are truly forever, this is the sport that makes that phrase ring true.
Of course, the prospect of time standing still is an illusion. The game does change. They paved over the paradise of LSU baseball — the old Alex Box Stadium — and put up a parking lot, along with student housing, shopping and the new LSU Foundation building. Skip Bertman is still there, the patriarch of the program he built up from its previously modest beginnings nearly 40 years ago, but the change goes on in the baseball coaching office, albeit slowly.
This is Jay Johnson’s program to run now, and it’s amazing to think that he is only the fourth baseball coach to occupy that job since Bertman arrived in 1984. It’s been Skip, Smoke Laval (2002-06) and Paul Mainieri (2007-21). It’s not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have had three head coaches since 1969, but it’s a remarkable level of stability in an increasingly volatile college coaching landscape.
Johnson said he left Arizona, hardly a bottom-shelf baseball tradition itself, for LSU because LSU “is college baseball.” And he knows as well as anyone the standard at LSU is to get to the College World Series.
Bertman — once he got over the puzzled looks from his first players about Omaha — made the CWS the Tigers’ annual goal. Virtually overnight, getting there seemed to become an LSU birthright. Laval got there and didn’t win, and he didn’t last in the job. Mainieri made it to Omaha five times at LSU, winning once, and dealt with perennial grumbling about why he wasn’t more successful.
Reaching and winning in Omaha is also an increasingly difficult prospect. Mainieri won plenty. But there is no denying that the tick, tick, tick of the big baseball-shaped clock now tells us it has been nearly five years since the Tigers' last College World Series appearance, reaching the CWS final in 2017 before falling to Florida.
Johnson has built up a lot of preseason credibility with a discerning and demanding LSU fan base. He brought together the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. He brought with him transfers such as Jacob Berry from Arizona, a highly regarded preseason player of the year prospect. And he has infused LSU’s baseball program with a more structured, businesslike approach.
All he has to do to keep all the goodwill flowing is to get to Omaha. Every year. And win at least every other year, the way Bertman’s Tigers did in that never-to-be replicated decade from 1991-2000.
Can LSU get there this year? Well, hitting is Johnson’s forte, and these Tigers with players such as Berry, Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews are expected to rake with the best of them. “Rake” is a young person’s baseball lingo for hitting the cover off the ball.
But you can’t just hit your way to a College World Series championship dogpile. You must be able to pitch as well. For want of one more starter in 2017 — when phenom freshman starter Eric Walker got hurt in Omaha and eventually needed Tommy John surgery — LSU might well have won it all that season. Whether or not the Tigers can find enough arms this year will tell the tale of whether LSU is a true title contender in the Southeastern Conference and on the national scene, or a team that is entertaining but racks up a lot of double-digit wins and losses.
This weekend’s opening rotation paints an accurate picture of the state of uncertainty surrounding LSU pitching. It sounds like the famous Abbott and Costello baseball routine: a slimmed down Blake Money is on (the mound) first, veteran Ma’khail Hilliard is on second, and “I Don’t Know” is pitching third on Sunday.
There’s a month of games ahead for Johnson and pitching coach Jason Kelly to figure out the starting rotation and the bullpen before the Tigers open SEC play March 18 against Texas A&M. After that, the tests come at a rapid clip against the likes of Florida, defending national champion Mississippi State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. To contend against those heavy hitters, the Tigers will have to be more than heavy hitters.
But that’s an issue that has time to be solved. For now, what matters most is to celebrate that baseball is back, hopefully without attendance restrictions or COVID-19 game delays. The way it used to be.
The way baseball has helped us mark the time in its timelessness.