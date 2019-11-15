lsuolemissfootball2192.093018 bf
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) runs the ball as Ole Miss defensive tackle Josiah Coatney (40) and Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo (46) close in to make the stop during the second half of LSU's game against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 29, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 45-16.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football is one game short of double digit wins, and three victories away from an unbeaten regular season.

Coming off their win over Alabama, the Tigers head to Oxford, Mississippi for an SEC West match up against Ole Miss.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game and more.

THE GAME

— Who: No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss

— Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Mississippi

— When: 6 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

— ESPN, TV

STREAMING

— Via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

— WDGL-FM 98.1 (Baton Rouge)

— WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

— KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

— Click here for more radio affiliates.

Follow below for live updates leading up to and during the game.

