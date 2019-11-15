LSU football is one game short of double digit wins, and three victories away from an unbeaten regular season.
Coming off their win over Alabama, the Tigers head to Oxford, Mississippi for an SEC West match up against Ole Miss.
Here's how you can watch or listen to the game and more.
THE GAME
— Who: No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss
— Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Mississippi
— When: 6 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH
— ESPN, TV
STREAMING
— Via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app (click here to learn more.)
RADIO
— WDGL-FM 98.1 (Baton Rouge)
— WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
— KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
— Click here for more radio affiliates.
Follow below for live updates leading up to and during the game.
