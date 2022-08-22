Both new LSU assistant coaches Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan addressed the media for the first time on Monday.
Johnson, who has been the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins since 2018, previously coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before he left the college game.
“I enjoyed my time with professional baseball, loved it, but really missed developing young men, again to see when you're 18 to 22 and get to another level from that standpoint – I miss that,” Johnson said. “Quite frankly, I want to win a national title. I think this is a place you can do it at.”
The Twins are second in the AL Central in team ERA currently (3.95). After a season where LSU relied heavily on its bullpen in the absence of starting pitching, Johnson will be tasked with putting together a rotation with pitchers who can eat more innings, and the keys to that are having enough of an arsenal to make it through a lineup more than once, and the ability to throw strikes consistently.
To get there, he brings an element of the professional game with him.
“I asked a couple guys today: you want to be great? Well, I’ve got bad news for you – being great is very very boring – if you have a game at 6 o’clock, that means getting to the ballpark at 12 o’clock and starting a five-hour routine every day for 210 days,” Johnson said. “If you’re not ready for it – it’ll get you. I think just emphasizing the importance of how hard it is every single day there and what you have to do from a routine standpoint.”
Jordan comes from Duke University, where he served as the recruiting coordinator, helping lead a team to its first-ever ACC championship in program history and first conference title since 1961 in 2021. In 2019, Jordan helped lead the Blue Devils to back-to-back NCAA Super Regional appearances in 2018 and 2019.
Jordan said that during his time at Duke, he often met Jay Johnson on the road recruiting the same areas while Jay was at the University of San Diego. While Jordan was hired as the recruiting coordinator, Jay will still be heavily involved in the process.
“This is the New York Yankees of college baseball,” Jordan said. “For me, in today's world, the head coach has to be engaged in the recruiting process. You cannot get those top 15 players in the country to your campus if he’s not and Jay’s the hardest working coach in the country.”
On the field, Jordan will work with the catchers and first basemen while also throwing batting practice.