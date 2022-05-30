LSU coach Jay Johnson feels confident that both Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty will return to the lineup for the Hattiesburg Regional.
Doughty, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the ninth inning against Vanderbilt on Saturday, May 21, stabilized the injury over the weekend leading up to the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a temporary cast. He did not play in the tournament at all.
Berry, who suffered a broken finger during batting practice May 6 against Alabama, returned to the lineup at Vanderbilt batting right-handed, but did not play in the tournament last weekend.
"The thought was not playing them last weekend was to give them a better chance to be closer to their best this weekend and that was a tough decision," Johnson said. "In both their cases, I didn't feel good about running them out with the status that they were at. But I felt like the extra days would get us closer to where we feel great about them playing."
Catcher Alex Milazzo has missed the majority of the season with a knee injury he suffered in March at the Shriners Classic in Houston. He most recently returned against Northwestern State on May 17 with a single in his one at-bat, then spent one inning behind the plate. He traveled with the team to both the Vanderbilt series and SEC Tournament, but did not play.
"We'll have to see — Tyler (McManus) is the starting catcher," Johnson said. "Alex would be nice from a defensive standpoint, but we can't have him go backwards again. We've really got to make sure that we do right by him. We obviously want him to be in the program next year."
Gavin Dugas has also battled an injured thumb this season.
Dugas, who had missed 15 games with a thumb injury from Florida, re-aggravated it during the Ole Miss series. He did not play against Vanderbilt, but returned to the lineup as a designated hitter during the SEC Tournament.
"It's just day to day," Johnson said. "He's not 100%. He's doing everything he can to be on the field. It speaks to his toughness."