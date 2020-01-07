LSU forward Faustine Aifuwa has come miles since arriving at LSU, and even since last season — literally.
A preseason knee injury cost knocked out her out of her freshman season, but improved strength and stamina have made her a more reliable contributor for the Tigers (11-3, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) going into Thursday’s game at Texas A&M.
Aifuwa, a 6-foot-5 junior, has improved her scoring average to 10.4 from 9.6 and her rebounding is up to 6.8 from 6.4. While those increases don’t seem significant, it’s how Aifuwa has improved overall that stands out.
“(Strength and conditioning ) coach (Chris) White lets us know how many miles we ran after every game,” Aifuwa said. “I’m running five miles at least every game. Last year I couldn’t even touch three miles. I feel a lot better, I don’t feel winded.
“My footwork is better and I’m stronger. I’m getting in the weight room, and I can battle in the post and I’m able to run more on defense and rebound or block a shot.”
LSU needs Aifuwa to keep opponents from focusing their interior defense on teammate Ayana Mitchell, and it seems to be paying off. Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting nearly 70% from the field (69.6).
“She’s grown so much,” Mitchell said. “It’s her junior year and she knows it’s a different role she has to play. She’s gotten better, but what has changed is her mind, her mental growth.
“She’s in better shape, too; she lasts longer and moves her feet better. She’s able to see the floor better, the way a veteran can. Her rotations on defense are good. She’s still blocking shots. Her confidence level is up.”
Aifuwa helped LSU get off to a good start in SEC play with 12 points, seven rebounds and a season-best four blocks in a league-opening victory against Alabama. She leads the tigers with 18 blocks after getting 44 last season.
Last time out, Missouri packed their defense in to limit Mitchell and Aifuwa in a 69-65 loss.
“We have to work harder to get open and get the ball,” Aifuwa said. “And we can’t let our offense dictate our defense.”
The Tigers' inside duo combined to score only 18 points on 18 shots. Aifuwa provides a little better range than Mitchell and one of her improvements is gaining confidence in her outside shot. Gets opportunities from the high post and baselines in the LSU offense. Her shooting percentage is up to 53.8% from 46.9% last season.
Aifuwa said our midrange jump shot is the most improved part of her game.
“I take it more often than I did last year,” she said. “I just keep shooting because I know it’s going to fall one day. My teammates have faith in me that I’m going to knock it down.”
Said LSU coach Nikki Fargas: “I like her in the high post area. Her touch around the rim is nice, she can go left or right with a jump hook, but her face up ability to shoot the turnaround jumper or knock down the trail high post shot, looks as good as any guard shooting it on our team.
“She’s got ability she has yet to tap into. You see glimpses of it. She can become one of the most impactful bigs in our game.”
Aifuwa also benefits from playing on a veteran team that returns four starters from last year and the top four reserves. The goal is to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing 7-9 finish in SEC play last season after making six of the previous seven tournaments.
“We’ve gotten a lot closer and are connecting more on the court,” Aifuwa said. “Last year there were still a lot of missing pieces. We’re all getting along better and working together better. I plan on playing better this season. There’s a whole other side I can tap into.”