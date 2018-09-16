A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 18-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 24, Louisiana Tech 16 (Nov. 14, 2009 in Baton Rouge)
ON LOUISIANA TECH
RECORD: 2-0
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated South Alabama 30-26, defeated Southern 54-17
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback J'Mar Smith, running back Jaqwis Dancy, wide receiver Teddy Veal
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson, cornerback Amik Robertson, safety James Jackson
RUMBLINGS: Coming off a 7-6 season that was capped by a satisfying 51-10 bashing of SMU in the Frisco Bowl, Tech was picked to finish second in the Conference USA West Division behind North Texas, but had to hang on to squeak out a season-opening win over South Alabama.
ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE
Smith makes the Tech offense go, helping the Bulldogs pile of 613 total yards in their rout of Southern in the last outing vs. Southern. Dancy rushed for 144 yards and a pair of TDs against South Alabama and Veal, a Tulane transfer, is a Biletnikoff Award candidate.
ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE
Ferguson, a former West Feliciana High School star, is the unquestioned leader of Tech's defense as a candidate for the Bednarik and Nagurski awards. Robertson, a Thorpe Award nominee who had four interceptions in 2017, leads the secondary along with Jackson in the back end.
Sheldon Mickles