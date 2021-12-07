One former Orgeron assistant shockingly now on the market is former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, abruptly cut loose by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Brady was the boy wonder of LSU’s offensive brain trust during the Tigers’ run to the 2019 national championship before becoming Carolina’s offensive coordinator. The problem with being a boy wonder is sometimes you grow up and people no longer find you so wonderful. In retrospect, Joe Burrow and Steve Ensminger probably deserved some of the praise Brady got.
Should Kelly consider luring Brady back to Baton Rouge? Probably not. Brady came to LSU from the Saints and by all accounts prefers the pro game, where only the occasional free agent needs recruiting. Brady will land somewhere in NFL, though his path to becoming the NFL’s next Sean McVay or Matt LaFleur doesn’t look quite so certain anymore.