Everything has led up to this moment for the No. 1 LSU Tigers.
All the blood, sweat and tears shed over the last six months comes down to 60 minutes on Monday night.
And if you don't think the the Tigers are ready to seize the moment and their place in history, let Anthony Mackie convince you otherwise.
The New Orleans native and film star best known for playing The Falcon in Marvel's 'The Avengers' series narrates the latest hype video LSU football's production team released in preparation for the Tigers' College Football Playoff national championship game vs. No. 3 Clemson.
"After all the miles we've traveled, we're almost there," Mackie narrates. "After all the hours we've worked, one more can make us legends. After all that time, this is our time."
Fittingly, LSU Football's Twitter account dropped the video with the caption, "A Swag You Have Never Seen," which might be the most accurate description of LSU's record-breaking offense yet.
You can watch the video below.
Can't see video below? Click here.
A Swag You Have Never Seen This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020
The video is soundtracked by the hit hip-hop song "Swag Surfin" by Stone Mountain, Georgia trio Fast Life Yungstaz and combines fast-paced highlights of LSU's memorable 2019 season, radio calls of top plays and a soundbite of head coach Ed Orgeron chanting, "One team, one heartbeat. That's our football. LSU Tigers going to war."
It's the latest in a series of hype videos released throughout the 2019 season that gave us memorable moments — like Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy hype reel soundtracked by Boosie Badazz's "Set It Off" — and narrations from LSU faithful like Tim McGraw, Shaquille O'Neal, Marcus Spears, John Goodman and many more.
The No. 1 Tigers and No. 3 Tigers kick off at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will be televised on ESPN.