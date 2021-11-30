When it comes to scheduling, there’s a method to Will Wade’s madness.
There’s a reason, more than one actually, why he slotted Ohio University for LSU’s final playing date before the Tigers take a nine-day break for final exams.
The opportunity to schedule a solid mid-major program that won the Mid-America Conference tournament a year ago and upended defending national champion Virginia in the NCAA tournament was too good to pass up for Wade.
So, fresh off winning the the Emerald Coast Classic title this weekend, LSU (7-0) will try to keep it going against Ohio (5-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be streamed only on SEC Network+.
Newly-named LSU football coach Brian Kelly is expected to be on hand for the game.
Wade pointed out Tuesday that Ohio has had trouble getting high-major teams to schedule the Bobcats, who are led by third-year coach Jeff Boals.
In fact, this will be the second and final time this season Ohio meets a Power Five conference team. The Bobcats fell to Kentucky 77-59 on Nov. 19 in Rupp Arena.
“They’ve won a lot of games,” Wade said of Ohio, which was picked for a second-place MAC finish this season. “They played Kentucky early and played a really, really good game.
“So, this is a big game as we kind of close out the first portion of nonconference play.”
There were six lead changes and eight ties in Ohio’s matchup with Kentucky and the Bobcats had the lead for a good portion of the first half.
Boals’ team held a four-point lead early in the second half before Kentucky finally got on track and won going away. Still, the Wildcats didn’t attain a double-digit cushion until the 7:45 mark of the second half.
Of course, Ohio is well-known in the college basketball world for ousting Virginia from the NCAA tournament.
Despite being seeded 13th, Ohio shocked the No. 4 seed 62-58 in the first round before it was eliminated by No. 5 seed Creighton 72-58.
“Ohio is very, very good,” Wade said. “Coach Boals does a great job. They’ve got hundreds of plays and different sets. They do a really, really good job.”
The on-court test before final exams for the Tigers, he pointed out, will be similar to early-season matchups with Liberty and Belmont. Ohio defeated Belmont 92-80 in its season-opener on Nov. 9.
The game with Ohio comes after LSU defeated Penn State in overtime and Wake Forest to win the Emerald Coast Classic.
Wade’s hope is the Bobcats will pose a challenge for the Tigers, whose next game is on Dec. 11 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
As of Monday night, LSU was one of only 20 unbeaten teams remaining in Division I.
Unbeaten or not, Wade said more improvement is needed even though they celebrated the tournament title through the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.
At the top of his list were committing too many turnovers in offensive transition and inconsistency in rebounding.
“We’ve got to be more active defensively, we’ve got to have more deflections,” Wade said. “We’ve got to shore those areas up; we’ve got to be better in those areas.”
Wake Forest won the battle on the backboards 34-33, just the second time it’s happened this season, and Penn State was at least competitive at minus-7 in its overtime loss to LSU.
“That’s good, we’re moving on now,” Wade said of LSU’s first title in a bracketed holiday tournament in 17 years. “We kind of got that behind us.
"Now, we’ve got to focus on finishing off this first part of rhe nonconference schedule as strong as we can.”