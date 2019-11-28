The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 41, Texas A&M 24
LSU has all the pieces to be properly motivated in its season finale: vengeance for a seven-overtime loss last season, its first undefeated season since 2011, being snubbed by the playoff committee for the No. 1 ranking. The Tigers will want to win and win big.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 52, Texas A&M 21
LSU has let its anger and frustration over the seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M marinate for a year. If LSU can harness its emotions, it may throttle the Aggies just for revenge. The Tigers this weekend can finish the regular season undefeated. And beat Texas A&M soundly in regulation.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 52, Texas A&M 24
The Tigers already had a chip on their shoulder pads for the Aggies because of last year’s seven-overtime game/eighth-overtime brawl at Texas A&M. Now they have an added score to settle over losing the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings. LSU must guard against being too keyed up, but someone has to pay.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 48, Texas A&M 21
LSU wants to take the raw emotion out of last year's bitter, seven-overtime loss — and postgame brouhaha — and focus only on the here and now. That could prove to be difficult, especially for those who were there, but if the Tigers can keep their cool, their prolific offense will take care of the rest.