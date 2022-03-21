The LSU women's basketball team looks to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament when it hosts Ohio State in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. on Monday night. You can follow here for the score, live updates and analysis from the game.
No. 3 seed LSU (26-5) is coming off a tough 83-77 win over Jackson State in the first round. Ohio State, which is the No. 6 seed with a record of 24-6, beat Missouri State 63-56 in the first round.
The winner of the LSU-Ohio State game will face Texas on Friday in the Sweet 16.
Follow below for the latest on the LSU-Ohio State contest.