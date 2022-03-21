BR.floridalsu.022121 HS 1306.JPG

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey coaches against Florida, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU women's basketball team looks to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament when it hosts Ohio State in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. on Monday night. You can follow here for the score, live updates and analysis from the game.

No. 3 seed LSU (26-5) is coming off a tough 83-77 win over Jackson State in the first round. Ohio State, which is the No. 6 seed with a record of 24-6, beat Missouri State 63-56 in the first round. 

The winner of the LSU-Ohio State game will face Texas on Friday in the Sweet 16.

Follow below for the latest on the LSU-Ohio State contest.

