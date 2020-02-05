LSU capped off its 2020 recruiting class on national signing day Wednesday. The Tigers still have two scholarship positions available, and the program could spend those on transfers in the offseason. Out of the Tigers' 22 signees, here's The Advocate's top five players to look for:
ARIK GILBERT, TE, MARIETTA
The highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Gilbert signed with the Tigers in December as the nation's No. 5 overall recruit. Gilbert chose LSU over nearly every college football power, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State. The first true tight end to win Gatorade National Player of the Year, Gilbert caught 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. The All-American Bowl participant will be among those replacing Thaddeus Moss, who set LSu's single-season records for receptions (42) and receiving yards (534) by a a tight end in 2019. Gilbert enrolled early, practiced with LSU during the 2019 bowl season and should be an immediate contributor in an offense that set records last year.
ELIAS RICKS, CB, IMG ACADEMY
It's the second straight year LSU has signed a five-star cornerback, and it's expected that Ricks could join the last five-star, Derek Stingley, in the starting lineup in 2020. The official signing of Ricks ends a recruitment that began nearly 10 years ago, when LSU coach Ed Orgeron got to know Ricks and his family at Mater Dei while Orgeron was still a defensive line coach at Southern Cal. Committed since Christmas 2018, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound Ricks was an All-American Bowl participant and recorded three interceptions in his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He has enrolled early at LSU and will practice with the team in the spring.
KAYSHON BOUTTE, WR, WESTGATE
The Tigers may have lost the school's single-season record-holder for catches in Justin Jefferson, a slot receiver who left early for the NFL draft, but the explosively quick Boutte could break his way into the lineup as a true freshman and make the dynamic plays that made him a five-star and Under Armour All-American. Louisiana's top-ranked recruit recorded 2,359 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior, which includes two kickoff returns for a touchdown and a punt return score. Boutte is also a track star at Westgate, where he owns all the school's sprinting records except the 100-meter dash. He will enroll at LSU in June.
JAQUELIN ROY, DT, UNIVERSITY
Orgeron has placed a high stock on defensive linemen, and although LSU missed on a pair of highly-rated tackles out-of-state, the program landed the big-ticket recruit who was right in its backyard. The 6-foot-3, 289-pound Roy is the No. 6-ranked defensive tackle, according to 247Sports, and the Under Armour All-America Game participant should fit right into the attacking defensive scheme with new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. Roy chose LSU over SEC schools like Alabama and Texas A&M, a key victory for Orgeron to clamp down his state's homegrown talent. The highest-rated defensive tackle in Louisiana, Roy led a Cubs defense that allowed 15.3 points per game and reached the Division II state semifinals.
PHILLIP WEBB, OLB, LANIER
LSU landed the highly coveted Georgia product in the middle of its national championship run in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Webb was uncommitted when he signed with the Tigers during the December early signing period, choosing LSU over Alabama and Florida. The nation's No. 56-ranked overall recruit, according to 247Sports, Webb was viewed as an eventual heir to pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson — a role that will likely change due to the departure of Dave Aranda and the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. An Under Armour All-American, Webb recorded 91 tackles, 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a senior at Lanier High in Sugar Hill, Georgia.