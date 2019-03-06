LSU has added a new lead analyst for its defensive staff.
Kevin Cosgrove, who spent the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico, is listed on LSU's official coaching staff as the lead defensive analyst for the Tigers.
Cosgrove is the latest addition to Ed Orgeron's support staff, which has shuffled since the end of the 2018 season, and he fills in the spot left vacant by Mark Criner, who left to become the linebackers coach with the start-up league Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends.
LSU has 10 analysts listed on its coaching staff, having recently hired Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Mark Hutson as an offensive analyst and former LSU player August Mangin as a defensive analyst.
Cosgrove, 63, has been a defensive coordinator at five Division I FBS programs in his 38-year college coaching career, including a nine-year stint at Wisconsin from 1995 to 2003, when the Badgers won two Big Ten championships and two Rose Bowls under head coach Barry Alvarez.
Cosgrove, a Chicago native, spent a total of 14 seasons at Wisconsin, starting out as a linebackers coach from 1990 to 1994. In 2008, Cosgrove was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Cosgrove was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska from 2004 to 2007, joining up with head coach Bill Callahan during a stretch where the Cornhuskers went 27-22 with a defense that twice ranked within the top 30 in the FBS in scoring defense.
After a two-year stint as Minnesota's co-defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2010, Cosgrove spent a season as Akron's defensive coordinator in 2011.
He spent the last seven seasons at New Mexico under head coach Bob Davie, spending the first three seasons as the inside linebackers coach.
Cosgrove's defense helped the Lobos reach the New Mexico Bowl in 2015, its first bowl appearance since 2007.
In 2018, New Mexico ranked ninth out of 12 teams in the Mountain West Conference with 36.2 points allowed per game.
LSU analyst staff
|Ronnie Wheat
|Lead defensive analyst
|Kevin Cosgrove
|Lead defensive analyst
|Blaine Gautier
|Offensive analyst
|Mark Hutson
|Offensive analyst
|DJ Mangas
|Offensive analyst
|Jorge Munoz
|Offensive analyst
|Tyler Spotts-Orgeron
|Offensive analyst
|August Mangin
|Defensive analyst
|Leon Wright
|Defensive analyst
|Aaron Schwanz
|Special teams analyst