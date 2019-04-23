Two freshmen who had struggled for most of this season led LSU to a 5-3 win over Lamar on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Right-hander Landon Marceaux threw three scoreless innings for his best start in more than a month, and third baseman Drew Bianco hit a three-run home run as the No. 15 Tigers (27-15) won their third straight game.

Lamar (14-27) loaded the bases in the ninth inning against sophomore Devin Fontenot, who ended the game with the tying run in scoring position.

Against Lamar, Marceaux had his best start since he threw three shutout innings in mid-March, an outing shortened because LSU wanted to keep him fresh.

Since then, Marceaux had not looked like the same pitcher as when he opened the season as LSU’s second starter. Arm soreness kept him from pitching.

Marceaux got rocked in a loss to Southern during his last start April 9. He gave up five runs in less than two innings. His arm hurt again.

Marceaux went two weeks without appearing in a game until Tuesday night. Pitching for just the second time in five weeks, Marceaux did not allow a run. He stranded three singles over three innings. LSU used six more pitchers to end the game.

With two outs in the second inning, Bianco strode to the plate for his first at-bat. Two runners stood on base.

In the lineup because senior Chris Reid continued to rest a pulled hamstring and Hal Hughes just got cleared to play after hurting his thumb, Bianco hit his second home run — his first since LSU’s third game of the season.

Bianco, LSU's starting first baseman when the season began, had struggled. Before last Thursday’s game against Florida, Bianco had four hits and 17 strikeouts this season. Then he got a hit in all three games against the Gators.

Bianco crushed a 3-1 pitch beyond the wall in left field. Once he crossed the plate, his hitting streak extended to four games, freshman Cade Beloso and Bianco bashed their forearms together.

The rest of the Tigers shook him as he descended into the dugout. He later singled for the first multi-hit game of his career.

Supported by the home run and two runs scored in the fifth inning — one by Bianco — LSU protected a slim lead over the final three innings.