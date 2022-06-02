DESTIN, Fla. — You won’t find one coach or administrator here this week at the SEC Spring Meeting who would raise a voice in objection to name, image and likeness (NIL) benefits for student-athletes.
You probably also won’t find anyone who likes the lack of rules governing NIL and the way it currently exists.
“I call it a malleable morass,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “But it’s a fact. It’s here. It is what it is. We just have to live with it and do what’s right, not only for the institution but for the student-athletes.”
An attempt to do that in Louisiana is expected to come up for a vote before the current state legislative session ends Monday. The bill would allow broader school involvement in NIL deals than the current more restrictive law and presumably put LSU and other state schools on a more equal footing with schools in other states. Woodward said he supports the legislation, saying it meets LSU’s needs in the NIL space.
While there are dire concerns about NIL — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day reportedly said Thursday that his program needs $13 million in NIL money to keep the Buckeyes’ roster intact — Woodward said he remains optimistic about the overall direction in which college athletics is going.
“It’s not, ‘Woe is me, end of the world,’ ” Woodward said. “It’s different. The unknown is scary. You do want some sense of knowing what you’re doing going forward.”
Cohen: LSU was close
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, who is on the NCAA Division I baseball selection committee, said LSU was “very, very close” to being selected to host a regional. The Tigers instead are the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg regional at Southern Miss and will open play at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Kennesaw State.
“It was an extremely difficult decision,” said Cohen, the former baseball coach at Mississippi State. “They were very deserving. But there were some others who were deserving, too.”
Cohen praised the job first-year LSU coach Jay Johnson has done.
“I think coach Johnson did a remarkable job with that club,” he said. “He immediately showed he’s one of the elite recruiters in the country. His bullpen is so appealing. And he has two of the best amateur hitters in the world (Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews) on his roster.”
On basketball scheduling
New LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon came away from his first SEC Spring Meeting with the feeling that the league would like to stick with an 18-game schedule even when Texas and Oklahoma join the league by 2025.
“How we get there, I don’t know,” McMahon said. “They went through all the different scenarios. It seems to me you can land at playing 15 teams once and three of those teams twice.”
Currently in the 14-team SEC, schools play 18 games with two games against three permanent opponents, home-and-home games against two teams on a rotating basis and one game against the remaining eight teams. LSU’s permanent opponents are Texas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas.
SEC women’s basketball is looking at 15 to 20 games, according to LSU coach Kim Mulkey. SEC women’s teams currently play 16 league games.
Basketball tourney talk
Commissioner Greg Sankey said SEC men’s basketball coaches have asked the league to consider moving the conference tournament up a day so the championship game falls on Saturday instead of Selection Sunday.
As for the tournament moving, that doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen anytime soon. The tournament returns to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2023, the start of a six-year deal through 2028 with another five-year option after that. This year’s tournament was played in Tampa, Florida.
The SEC women’s tournament will be in Greenville, South Carolina, the next three years, with no scheduling plans after that.
LSU’s Gunnarsson honored
LSU pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson was recognized at an SEC awards celebration banquet here Thursday night as the league’s H. Boyd McWhorter Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Gunnarsson, a fifth-year senior from Stockholm, Sweden, is the first McWhorter scholar from LSU since men’s basketball player Skylar Mays in 2020 and the school’s eighth overall. Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams is this year’s men’s recipient.
Chosen by a committee of SEC faculty athletics representatives, Gunnarsson and Williams will both receive $20,000 post-graduate scholarships.
Gunnarsson won the NCAA indoor and outdoor pole vault titles in 2021 and the 2020 SEC indoor title. She has earned six All-American and four All-SEC honors.
In the classroom, Gunnarsson has a 4.16 GPA in mechanical engineering. She was the USTFCCCA indoor and outdoor scholar-athlete of the year, the 2021 SEC outdoor scholar-athlete of the year, is a two-time Academic All-American (2020, 2021), three-time member of the SEC academic honor roll and six-time member of the LSU president’s honor roll.
Gunnarsson did not attend Thursday’s banquet because she is training for next week’s NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The award is named after McWhorter, who served as SEC commissioner from 1972-86.
That’s a wrap
The SEC Spring Meeting concludes Friday with the general business session, where the league’s presidents and chancellors will vote on issues facing the conference.
This is the first time voting for LSU President William Tate, who was hired to the position in May 2021. The SEC did not hold a spring meeting the past two years because of the pandemic.