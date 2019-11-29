The LSU Tigers will play their last home game of the season Saturday against Texas A&M.
The matchup is also the last regular season game for undefeated LSU.
Can't make it to Tiger Stadium for the game? Here's how to follow the game from afar, even if that's just on your tailgate TV.
THE GAME
WHO: Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0)
WHEN: 6 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ESPN
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: Watch ESPN
LIVE UPDATES
