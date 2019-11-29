The LSU Tigers will play their last home game of the season Saturday against Texas A&M.

The matchup is also the last regular season game for undefeated LSU.

Can't make it to Tiger Stadium for the game? Here's how to follow the game from afar, even if that's just on your tailgate TV.

THE GAME

WHO: Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0)

WHEN: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: Watch ESPN

