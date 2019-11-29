BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419. 1010 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team out of the tunnel for the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU Tigers will play their last home game of the season Saturday against Texas A&M.

The matchup is also the last regular season game for undefeated LSU.

Can't make it to Tiger Stadium for the game? Here's how to follow the game from afar, even if that's just on your tailgate TV.

THE GAME

WHO: Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0)

WHEN: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES

