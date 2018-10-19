LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of 20 people named to the watch list for the Bear Bryant Award, given to the nation's top college football coach, the school announced Friday.

The winner of the award will be announced on Jan. 9, 2019 at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston. The watch list precedes the announcement of the finalists in December.

Orgeron is joined by others on the list such as Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Texas' Tom Herman, Florida's Dan Mullen, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart, among others.

Overall, Orgeron has guided LSU to a 21-7 mark since taking over midway through the 2016 season. Since that time, the Tigers have won 17 of their 21 games under Orgeron by double-digits.

In its 33rd year, the award recognizes the country’s top college football coaches. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all bowl games are concluded and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

No. 5 LSU (6-1) hosts No. 24 Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.