One week removed from LSU's first national championship in 12 seasons, head coach Ed Orgeron and his Tiger players have not had time to relax with trips to D.C. and parades back home filling the calendar.

“It was a great time for us, a great trip for our team to the White House,” Orgeron said during a radio interview Tuesday morning on 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench. "I want to thank all of our fans for the parade - it was phenomenal."

But now, the focus is not only next season, but hiring a new defensive coordinator to replace Dave Aranda and finishing out the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class.

Aranda left LSU to take the head coach opening at Baylor. He was introduced in Waco, Texas, yesterday.

Orgeron is also looking to replace highly sought after passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who was hired as the offensive coordinator for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

“We have a big selection of defensive coordinators and passing game coordinators,” Orgeron told OTB. “My aim is to get better in choosing coaches, it’s going to be a process and I’m looking forward to it.”

Watch: Former LSU football coordinator Dave Aranda introduced as Baylor head coach Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was formally introduced as the new Baylor football head coach Monday at his introductory press co…

LSU currently boasts the No. 5 recruiting class for 2020, according to 247Sports, with two weeks remaining before national signing day.

The Tigers are in contention for several five and four star prospects.

"We can step into any school in the country, any top player in the country - they know our brand, they want to come to LSU," Orgeron told OTB. "But, you know what, we've still got to go close the deal. It's still a fight. It's gonna be a fight to the end. We have six spots left. We've got our guys identified."

You can listen to the full interview here.