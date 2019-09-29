Former LSU All-American Michael Cherry anchored the United States' mixed 4x400-meter relay to a gold medal at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.
In the World Championships' first mixed relay, which features two men and two women, Cherry combined with Wil London, Allyson Felix and Courtney Okolo to take gold with a world-record time of 3 minutes, 09.34 seconds.
The time was more than 3 seconds better than the old mark of 3:12.42 set Saturday in the heats by the American team of Tyrell Richard, Jessica Beard, Jasmine Blocker and Obi Igbokwe.
A little more than 24 hours later, the U.S. put four new runners in for the final and had Cherry, a seven-time All-American at LSU in 2016 and '17 after transferring in from Florida State, finish off the historic run.
Poland had a solid cushion going into the anchor leg after it led off with its two men, but Cherry quickly made up a 30-meter deficit when he roared into the lead with 300 meters to go and cruised home.
The U.S. won by nearly 2½ seconds over Jamaica, which took the silver with a time of 3:11.78. Bahrain claimed the bronze in 3:11.82, while Poland faded to fifth in 3:12.33.
"I really just wanted to get out well and make sure to catch the person in front of me for my teammates," said Cherry, who was part of the U.S. men's 4x400 relay team that took silver at the 2017 Worlds. "The medal was on the line and also we wanted the world record.
"So I just went out and pushed and then tried to hold on as best I can."
Earlier Sunday, former LSU sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste's bid for an individual medal in the semifinals of the 100 meters fell short.
Running in the third and final semifinal heat, Baptiste, who competes for Trinidad and Tobago, ran fourth with a time of 11.19 seconds.
Former LSU All-American Natoya Goule will race for a medal Monday when she lines up in the women's 800 meters final at 2:10 p.m.
Competing for her native Jamaica, Goule posted a time of 2 minutes, 00.33 seconds in Saturday's semifinals to earn a spot in the final.