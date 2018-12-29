In LSU’s final game before Southeastern Conference women's basketball play, coach Nikki Fargas wants to see improvements on both sides of the ball as the Lady Tigers face South Florida on Sunday.
“I want to see us improve in our offensive execution,” Fargas said. “We need to always give ourselves a chance to win by taking care of the basketball. But more importantly, our perimeter game has got to knock down shots for us. I'd like to see our post-game stay aggressive and score in the paint. It’s got to be a balanced attack from our team.”
The Lady Tigers (8-3) have been steadily improving in their outside shooting throughout the season, currently sitting at 44 percent from the field.
Junior forward Ayana Mitchell leads the team and is second in the SEC with a 58.9 field goal percentage, while sophomore guard Khayla Pointers is second on the team with 11.8 points per game.
Mitchell will be key to the Lady Tigers winning going forward. Fargas said that Mitchell’s mindset as a “warrior on the boards” makes it tough for other teams to stop her. Though she has not recorded a double-double since LSU fell to Kansas on Nov. 29, Mitchell still averages 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
“She’s somebody that can be a nightmare for the opposing team because of how hard she plays and the little things that she does,” Fargas said. “If we can get her playing at that elite level that she had been, and bringing those numbers back up, she easily can be a double-double for us every night.”
LSU is sixth in the nation in scoring defense, but the competition only gets tougher from here, Fargas said.
“I think defensively, just staying on point in transition,” Fargas said. “We can’t allow people to just run on us. We can’t send teams to the free throw line, so not fouling is key.”
USF (9-4) has three players — Laura Ferreira, Sydni Harvery and Beatriz Jordao — averaging double-digit scoring. Fargas emphasized how a team like the Bulls with star power across the floor will prepare LSU for SEC play.
USF’s use of overloads and their execution of screen play will force the Lady Tigers to extend their matchups to play the ball well.
“The main thing is covering the ball,” Fargas said. “Only one person can score at a time, so just being on cue with our movement. As the ball moves, we’ve got to move and that’s going to be key for us — not losing sight of spot-up players.”
Fargas hopes LSU can use a win against USF to build momentum going into SEC play, starting with Georgia on Thursday. A quality win against the Bulls, whom Fargas calls an NCAA tournament team, will stand out to the committee at the end of the season.
“Anytime that you can finish your non-conference schedule on a winning note, you build from that,” Fargas said. “That’s what we want to do. We want to try to improve every day as the season goes on. If we can see daily improvement, that’s going to enhance our chances of having a great SEC record.”