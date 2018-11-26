lsutexasamfootball.112518_HS_5651
Texas A&M fans rush the field following the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Texas A&M has been fined $50,000 for its fans storming Kyle Field after the Aggies beat LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes Saturday night, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

The league also said that it "remains in contact" with both LSU and Texas A&M regarding the altercation that followed the field storming.

Multiple athletic officials have confirmed that LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, was punched on the field by the nephew of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Cole Fisher, who is an undergraduate football student manager at Texas A&M.

In the SEC's released statement Monday morning, the league said it "has re-emphasized the expectations for sportsmanship before, during and after SEC athletics contests."

As of Sunday, Texas A&M athletic officials were looking into the incident and did not confirm nor deny Fisher's identity. Request for further comment on Monday by The Advocate has not yet been answered.

Financial penalties for field storming were increased in 2015, with the first offense incurring a $50,000 fine, a second offense being up to $100,000 and $250,000 for a third and any subsequent offenses.

The SEC's policy states that field-storming is prohibited "for the safety of participants and spectators alike."

LSU was fined $100,000 when fans stormed the field at Tiger Stadium following the Tigers' 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13.

