The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:
Wilson Alexander
LSU 31, Florida State 24
LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 24, Florida State 19
Season openers like this can be tricky because it comes against a Power Five opponent. Additionally, we don't know which quarterback will get the first snap for LSU. Still, you get a sense that Brian Kelly will get what he needs from that position along with a defense that stands up to a team that rocked Duquesne for 406 rushing yards in its quasi-opener last week.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 27, Florida State 23
As FSU alumnus Lee Corso might say, “LSU … close … close.” I want to say the Tigers’ defensive front will be disruptive enough against the Seminoles’ iffy O-line that they win by double digits, but LSU has too many question marks elsewhere. Here’s one more: If the offense is stagnant and the Tigers trail after halftime, how quickly does Brian Kelly make a switch at quarterback?
Leah Vann
LSU 31, Florida State 10
FSU has three running backs who combined for a school-record 406 rushing yards vs. Duquesne. Add dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis to the mix, who was 5-2 as a starter late last season, and you have a contender. But LSU's defensive front will disrupt the Seminoles and force them to adapt. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Tigers will be able to move the ball consistently.