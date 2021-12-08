Brian Kelly’s first staff at LSU continues to snap into focus.
The day after Kelly made his first on-field hires, the school confirmed Wednesday it hired special teams coordinator Brian Polian and announced Kelly had retained offensive line coach Brad Davis.
LSU also added Kerry Cooks as a defensive assistant Wednesday, a source confirmed, giving Kelly almost half of his on-field staff. Cooks’ exact role will be determined once Kelly hires the rest of the defensive positions, a source said. An announcement is expected in the coming days.
While Kelly continued to build momentum with the hires, most of which have come from outside Louisiana, he won’t have the longest-tenured member of LSU’s on-field coaching staff: cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond.
After 10 years with the Tigers, Raymond confirmed Wednesday night he accepted a position at Florida. He joins former UL coach Billy Napier as the assistant head coach of the defense and cornerbacks coach, as first reported by On3Sports.
Raymond, who started in LSU’s secondary from 1989-91, spent six years in the NFL before he began his coaching career. Once an intern and assistant strength coach with the team, he returned as the defensive backs coach in 2012.
Known as the “Godfather of DBU,” Raymond helped develop seven first-team All-Americans and sent 14 players to the NFL draft. Four of them reached the Pro Bowl. He coached the likes of Eric Reid, Jamal Adams, Tre’Davious White, Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr. during his tenure.
Raymond’s departure continued a theme as Kelly shapes his staff. Some of the longest-tenured people at LSU, including former strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt and Raymond, have either left the school or not been retained. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who had been with LSU for five years, also took another job at Nebraska, his alma mater, last week.
Kelly has primarily brought in new staff members such as Polian and Cooks. Neither has previous experience at LSU, but both worked with Kelly in the past at Notre Dame. Kelly has six on-field assistant positions left to fill, including both coordinator spots.
Cooks had two separate stints with Kelly at Notre Dame, most recently as a defensive analyst. He was first an assistant who primarily coached the secondary from 2010-14. Cooks also was the co-defensive coordinator when the Fighting Irish went to the BCS national championship in 2012.
Cooks left to coach defensive backs at Oklahoma from 2015-18. He also spent three years there as the assistant defensive coordinator before Lincoln Riley reshuffled the defensive staff.
Cooks then coached safeties at Texas Tech in 2019. He parted ways with the team after the season and returned to Notre Dame.
A former head coach at Nevada, Polian spent the past five years as the special teams coordinator with the Fighting Irish. He also held the titles of recruiting coordinator from 2017-20 and associate head coach this season.
“Brian Polian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff,” Kelly said in a statement. “He is a relentless recruiter whose special teams units routinely rank at the top of the country, and his work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to connect and communicate with student-athletes are unmatched.”
Polian replaced Greg McMahon, who retired Tuesday after a 40-year career that included lengthy stints as the special teams coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and LSU.
While Polian will oversee special teams, he also brings experience as a recruiter. He helped Notre Dame sign four straight top 15 classes as the recruiting coordinator.
“I share Coach Kelly’s vision for sustained excellence for LSU football, his belief in our ability to compete for championships every year and his passion for holistically developing elite student-athletes,” Polian said in a statement. “I am eager to do my part in realizing that vision for this program.”
Davis, a Baton Rouge native, is the one assistant Kelly has retained so far. LSU hired him away from Arkansas on short notice this summer just days after firing offensive line coach James Cregg for cause. Davis signed a three-year deal worth an average of $830,000, making him the highest-paid assistant who wasn’t a coordinator on LSU’s staff at the time.
“Our offensive line has made tremendous strides under his leadership this season, and his expertise and technical knowledge of offensive line play will remain vital to our program,” Kelly said in a statement. “We are thrilled he will continue to recruit and develop elite student-athletes at LSU.”
Currently serving as LSU’s interim coach, a role he will retain through the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4, Davis admitted last week it took time for the offensive linemen to mesh with his style.
The group struggled at the beginning of the season as injuries prevented continuity — LSU started 11 different offensive linemen — but the unit improved over time, making Davis an option to remain on staff.
Another school surely would have picked up Davis, a well-regarded coach within the profession. He spent time at Portland State, North Texas, East Carolina, Florida, Missouri and Arkansas before returning home to coach at LSU this season.
“As a Baton Rouge native, I’m extremely grateful to represent LSU, and I remain fully committed to helping Coach Kelly and this staff win championships,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to give our student-athletes the best opportunity for success and to make our fans proud.”
Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.