Ed Orgeron did not name a starting quarterback after LSU’s first preseason scrimmage on Saturday, and he made no indication that a formal announcement was coming anytime soon.
“I’m not going to tip my hand,” said Orgeron, leaning on the podium with a smile.
The LSU head coach said the four players in the running — sophomore Myles Brennan, Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow, junior Justin McMillan and freshman Lowell Narcisse — each split reps at starter throughout the closed scrimmage, and the stats he dictated were fairly similar.
Only Narcisse, Orgeron said, threw a touchdown, completing 6 of 14 passes for 122 yards.
Three weeks from today, the Tigers open the regular season against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Orgeron said there is no rush to name a starter.
“We’re not pushing that,” he said. “We’re going to let the process happen throughout camp. We haven’t gone through a lot of situations yet. Still early.”
The offense spent four days during the first week of practice installing first down, third down and red zone packages, Orgeron said, and this week the team will install goal line and short-yardage packages.
Not exactly the kind of week where a starting quarterback might emerge.
But perhaps this week’s offensive installation will stray away from LSU’s run-heavy tendencies of years past. Orgeron said during the first week of preseason camp that the offense in Steve Ensminger’s first full season as offensive coordinator will be evenly split between run and pass.
On Saturday, Orgeron was more cryptic about what the offense will look like in short-yardage situations.
“There’s certain down and distances where we’re going to run the ball, and there’s certain down and distances when we’re going to pass it,” he said. “You may see empty set on short yardage. You may see it. You may not, you know?”
Orgeron was much less ambiguous about the performance of LSU’s offense during Saturday’s scrimmage. He said there were “way too many” mistakes and penalties, including a stretch where they had “two or three penalties back to back.”
The offensive line was “not good,” Orgeron said, and gave up five sacks and three tackles for loss.
LSU’s running portion of the scrimmage, he said, was “dominated by the defense,” and he said sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson led the team with 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and a pass break up.
“We made some good plays, but we shot ourselves in the foot with too many penalties,” said Orgeron, whose Tigers tied 62nd nationally in 2017 with 75 total penalties. “Really, it was a lot of offsides, holding, just penalties that we need to eliminate. First preseason game, guys are fired up, guys that want to make the depth chart, trying to do too much. We’ve got to settle down.”
There was no live tackling in the scrimmage, and Orgeron said no player was going to be taken to the ground during preseason camp.
LSU resumes practice Monday and will have two more scrimmages on the Saturdays leading up to the season opener against Miami.
Total stats dictated by Orgeron:
Passing
- Justin McMillan 8/13, 83 yards, long of 30
- Myles Brennan 5/10, 94 yards, long of 36
- Lowell Narcisse 6/14, 122 yards, 1 touchdown, long of 40
- Joe Burrow, 7/13, 118 yards, long of 37
Rushing
- Chris Curry, 16 carries, 43 yards
- Nick Brossette, 10 carries, 36 yards
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 9 carries, 17 yards
Receiving
- Ja'Marr Chase, 3 receptions, 52 yards
- Derrick Dillon, 3 receptions, 41 yards
- Justin Jefferson, 3 receptions, 42 yards
- Jonathan Giles, 2 receptions 58 yards
- Nick Brossette had "a couple out of the backfield," and Terrace Marshall and Drake Davis had "long ones."
Defense
- K'Lavon Chaisson, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup
- Devin White, 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 quarterback hurries
- Damon Clark, 5 1/2 tackles
- Michael Divinity, 2 sacks
Kicking
- Cole Tracy, 3/3 field goals, 1/1 from 20-30 yards, 1/1 from 40-45 yards, 1/1 from 45+