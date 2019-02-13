Baton Rouge native and former LSU baseball ace Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Wednesday.
The news broke the day MLB pitchers and catchers report for spring training.
ESPN and other outlets are reporting the extension is for $45 million.
Nola, 25, is coming off a career season in which he earned his first all star bid, finished third in the NL Cy Young race and 13th in NL MVP voting. He finished 2018 with a 17-6 record and 2.37 ERA.
Nola played at Catholic High before pitching three seasons at LSU.
His collegiate honors included winning National Pitcher of the Year, being voted a fist team all-American twice and being a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the top player in the country.
He was drafted by the Phillies at No. 7 in the 2014 MLB Draft.