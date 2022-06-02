HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LSU coach Jay Johnson confirmed that both Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty will play in the Hattiesburg regional, starting with Friday's opening game against Kennesaw State.
Both were seen fielding and throwing balls Thursday ahead of the regional, and both took part in batting practice.
"They're here, they're on the 27-man roster, they've improved each day this week, and I expect them to play," Johnson said.
Berry — a switch hitter who has batted only right-handed lately while protecting an injured finger — hit left-handed and right-handed Thursday. He has been injured since the beginning of May, when he broke his right middle finger during batting practice ahead of the first game of LSU's series at Alabama.
He sat out a weekend series against Ole Miss, then returned to the lineup, batting right-handed, against Northwestern State and Vanderbilt. He rested during the Southeastern Conference tournament last week.
Berry said he couldn't remember the last time he faced a right-handed pitcher from the right side, as he did at Vanderbilt.
"I haven't really done that since I was, I think, 12 or 13 years old," he said.
Berry still wore some tape on the finger but said he is nearing 100%.
"I'm as good as I'm going to be," he said. "I'm going to compete and give my best effort. I don't know what percentage that makes me, but I'm ready to play."
Doughty's shoulder popped out of place in the final inning of LSU's regular-season finale May 21 against Vanderbilt. He rested during the SEC tournament.
"All I got from him (Doughty) is: 'I'm playing; I'm going to find a way to play,’ ” Johnson said. "It seemed like he was comfortable. I liked the swing, so it was good to see.
"I think the unique thing about that injury is it can actually help tighten up your stroke a little bit, and he's a good hitter anyway. I'm pleased and proud of his toughness."
Gavin Dugas — who has battled a thumb injury since the Florida series in late March, then re-injured it against Ole Miss in mid-May — returned during the SEC tournament as a designated hitter. Johnson said he is optimistic that Dugas can return to his spot in the outfield soon.
"I think so," Johnson said. "I think all of them have different treatment regimens because they're different injuries. We needed to give him (Dugas) some time this week to let things settle and try to have a better idea tomorrow."