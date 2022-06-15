As former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri watched Tennessee’s Evan Russell ground into a double play in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal Notre Dame’s spot in the College World Series from his theater room in his Baton Rouge home, his wife, Karen, walked in.
“Let’s celebrate my birthday in Omaha,” she said.
The Fighting Irish upset No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the Knoxville super regional Sunday to earn its first trip to the College World Series since Mainieri was head coach in 2002.
It was Mainieri’s first trip as a head coach. He’d been twice before as a spectator, first in 1988 as a stop between head coaching jobs at St. Thomas University in Miami and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He went again in 1991 to watch his friend, Jim Hendry, coach Creighton to its first and only CWS appearance.
“I just thought the event was the coolest thing I’d ever seen in my life, and at that point, I literally said to myself, ‘I’m just not going to go back to the World Series unless I take a team with me,’ ” Mainieri said.
In 2002, Mainieri did just that.
Back then, the Fighting Irish took a similar path to what they faced this year — beating the No. 1-ranked team, which was Florida State, in Tallahassee, Florida, to get to Omaha. The team took home one win from the experience on a walk-off two-run homer by left fielder Brian Stavisky against Rice.
Unfortunately, Karen didn’t go. She lost her father that summer, and she had to return home.
When Mainieri made the trip with LSU six years later, Karen was there — and LSU defeated Rice in walk-off fashion, 6-5, on her birthday.
Now in his first year of retirement, Mainieri has enjoyed watching his former teams from afar — Notre Dame, Air Force and LSU. On June 4, all three of them won games in the regional round: Air Force defeated Dallas Baptist, Notre Dame beat Texas Tech and LSU beat Southern Miss.
Mainieri has a number of connections from his time at Notre Dame who connect to this year’s postseason.
There’s Cliff Godwin, Mainieri’s former assistant coach at Notre Dame and for two years at LSU, whose East Carolina team won its regional and hosted Texas in the super regional. That’s also where Brian O’Connor, his former assistant for nine years at Notre Dame and now head coach at the University of Virginia, led the Cavaliers to a regional appearance in Greenville, South Carolina.
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene and assistant athletic director Brant Ust both played for Mainieri at Notre Dame, and the Tigers are returning to the College World Series for the first time since 2019.
Through the LSU thread, Mainieri’s former assistant Nolan Cain is now at Texas A&M, aiding in the Aggies’ seventh overall appearance at the CWS and their first since 2017.
In addition, Mainieri’s son, Nick, still works for Notre Dame’s athletic department in academic advising. When Mainieri went to visit him in South Bend, Indiana, this fall, Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett asked Mainieri whether he would speak with the team. He did, telling them stories about how he actually thought the 2001 team would be his first to go to Omaha until it fell short in the Starkville super regional.
The 2021 Notre Dame team also lost to Mississippi State in the super regional.
“I told these kids when I met with them in October that I followed your team last year and that experience that you had in Starkville is going to be invaluable to you this year,” Mainieri said. “You've seen the best that college baseball can throw at you, but now I believe you guys have the talent and now the experience to get to Omaha this year.”
Mainieri was right, and now he will get to see what the Fighting Irish can do in Omaha firsthand.