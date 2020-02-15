LSU won its season-opening series against Indiana this weekend. The Tigers began with a convincing 8-1 win on Friday night, then they split a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 7-4 before losing 7-2 in the nightcap.

These are three takeaways from the series:

Significant returns

After they missed pretty much the entire 2019 season, three key pitchers returned against Indiana. Redshirt sophomore Nick Storz, who had not played since May 2018, pitched one scoreless inning of relief. Redshirt sophomore AJ Labas started the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. He underwent shoulder surgery last year. And sophomore Jaden Hill, who made two starts before an arm injury ended his freshman season, pitched two scoreless frames. LSU needs all of them healthy this season.

Doughty displays talent

Freshman Cade Doughty hit a home run in his first at-bat on Friday night, becoming the first LSU player to hit a home run in his first collegiate at-bat since Beau Didier in 2009. Doughty started two games at second base and one at designated hitter during the series. Batting second, he gave LSU competitive plate appearances all weekend. Hitless his final three at-bats, Doughty still finished the weekend batting .250 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Lineup experimentation begins

Coach Paul Mainieri plans to experiment with the lineup until he finds the best combination of players. The Tigers used three different lineups during the series. The top five players — Daniel Cabrera, Doughty, Zack Mathis, Cade Beloso and Saul Garza, in that order — never changed. LSU tweaked its six through eight spots most, giving starts to five different players. Mainieri may alter the lineup more during LSU’s two upcoming midweek games as he searches for consistent production.