Brian Kelly strolled down North Stadium Road, waving to fans along the fence and shaking some of their hands while “Callin’ Baton Rouge” played in the background.

There weren’t many people there to see LSU’s new coach with months until the season opener, but Kelly’s first Tiger Walk let him simulate another part of game day.

That was the purpose of the spring game. Kelly views the offseason as a series of steps, especially as he takes over a program. On the final day of spring practice, he wanted the team to experience a more competitive environment.

Spring scrimmages can never fully replicate games. Most of Tiger Stadium was empty Saturday afternoon. Without enough depth for separate teams, LSU used an offense vs. defense format, which the offense won 59-31.

Within those restraints, Kelly saw enough to evaluate as the staff makes personnel decisions.

“We accomplished what we wanted,” Kelly said. “That was to try to create — as much as possible — a gamelike situation.”

The game itself started with the defense taking control. Sophomore Maason Smith recorded two sacks on the first drive, and the defense racked up points for stops, tackles for loss and turnovers. The defense recorded six sacks, three more tackles for loss and five pass breakups in the first half. Kelly liked the unit's energy.

The offense didn’t take the lead until the end of the second quarter when sophomore running back Josh Williams scored his second touchdown. Inside the locker room, Kelly said the coaches had to adjust the offensive players’ mindset. Better now, he said later, than in the opener. Needing to do that helped further replicate a game.

“I just don't think our guys were thinking the right way,” Kelly said. “They need to be educated. They need to be talked to. They need to think the right way. Quite frankly, maybe it was a little bit of not probably doing that the right way before we started the game in getting them to think the right way.”

On the opening drive of the second half, redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier dropped a 30-yard pass over sophomore receiver Malik Nabers’ shoulder. The next play, Nussmeier rolled out and threw an 8-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Jack Bech.

The offense finished the game strong against a defense that used two fronts and played one coverage. The running backs shined throughout the afternoon, but as fatigue set in with such simple schemes, the offensive line opened particularly large holes.

Running backs Tre’ Bradford, Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams combined for 207 yards on 28 carries. The majority came in the second half.

“We lined up very basic today, so by the second half, the fits were easier, the line was very comfortable,” Kelly said. “By that time, we better have some movement up front."

The four quarterbacks rotated through the first- and second-team offense. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Bech on the next possession of the second half. Sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan followed with a touchdown to Nabers, though the ball bounced into his hands after defensive back Sage Ryan deflected the throw.

Even early enrollee Walker Howard ended the scrimmage with a 55-yard touchdown pass over walk-on defenders. Brennan, Nussmeier and Nabers celebrated around him in the end zone, patting his shoulders as they walked down the sideline.

All of the quarterbacks had their moments, providing no separation in the competition. Nussmeier made the most impressive throws, but he almost tossed an interception along the sideline. Brennan reliably moved the offense. Daniels showed the dimension his speed would bring to the offense when he broke the pocket.

“We didn't clear up anything with the quarterback today,” Kelly said. “We probably made it even more difficult.”

The spring game provided another set of tape for the coaches to evaluate as they head into the summer. Kelly saw his team in a more competitive atmosphere, and now he’ll begin to review spring practice in its entirety, giving him a deeper understanding of LSU’s weaknesses so he can address them before preseason camp.

When practice resumes in August with a month until the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State, he doesn’t want to find any surprises when he looks at the team.

“There were a lot of plays out there that can be, for us, evaluated that gives us an opportunity now to know our strengths and weaknesses,” Kelly said. “So when you step back and look at it, I feel really good about where we are in our evaluation process moving forward. That's what you want going through the spring.”