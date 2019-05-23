SEC Mississippi Texas A M Baseball

LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux throws a pitch during the first inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Auburn, Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD109

 Butch Dill

HOOVER, Ala. — Drew Bianco scored from second base on a wild pitch in the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, and LSU beat Auburn to advance in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

LSU had wasted a gem from freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux. It trailed Auburn by a run. Bianco had just entered as a pinch runner for catcher Saul Garza.

With Chris Reid batting as a pinch hitter, Auburn pitcher Brooks Fuller’s throw scooted past the catcher Matt Scheffler.

Reid stepped away, waving his hand for Giovanni DiGiacomo — standing on third base — to score. DiGiacaomo slid ahead of the throw, which skid to Auburn’s dugout.

Bianco sprinted toward home plate. He slid head-first ahead of the tag, and LSU won 4-3.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments