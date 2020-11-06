Fourteen home games and a matchup with Southeastern Conference power Kentucky in Rupp Arena highlight the LSU men's basketball team's 27-game schedule announced Friday morning.

After opening the season with three games in a multi-team event Nov. 25-28 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Will Wade's Tigers will play five of their six December games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The opponents for the MTE to be held in Lincoln have not been named, but LSU is scheduled to play on Nov. 25, 26 and 28.

Because the NCAA pushed the start of the season back three weeks, LSU will play the maximum 27 regular-season games instead of the usual 31.

LSU will play its home opener against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 6 before taking on South Florida in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Dec. 12.

LSU returns to play the final four games of December on its home floor — including the SEC opener against Texas A&M on Dec. 29. The Tigers will also host New Orleans (Dec. 16), North Texas (Dec. 19) and VCU (Dec. 22).

School officials said ticket information and capacity policies for the PMAC will be announced in the coming days.

The Tigers other SEC home games are against Georgia (Jan. 6), Arkansas (Jan. 13), South Carolina (Jan. 16), Alabama (Jan. 19), Florida (Feb. 6), Tennessee (Feb. 13), Auburn (Feb. 20) and Vanderbilt (March 2).

In addition, LSU will host Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30.

The Kentucky game in Rupp Arena on Jan. 23 will be a matchup of the last two SEC regular-season champions. LSU won the 2019 title and Kentucky claimed the crown last season.

LSU will also visit Florida (Jan. 2), Missouri (Jan. 9), Texas A&M (Jan. 26), Alabama (Feb. 3), Mississippi State (Feb. 10), Ole Miss (Feb. 17), Georgia (Feb. 23) and Arkansas (Feb. 27).

The SEC announced earlier that the March 6 playing date will be used to reschedule games that may have to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC tournament, which was canceled after one day last March, will be held March 10-14 in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

LSU 2019-20 SCHEDULE

Tip times, TV networks TBA

November

Wed., 25 — Opponent TBA

Multi-Team Event, Lincoln, Neb.

Thu., 26 — Opponent TBA

Multi-Team Event, Lincoln, Neb.

Sat., 28 — Opponent TBA

Multi-Team Event, Lincoln, Neb.

December

Sun., 6 — Louisiana Tech

Sat., 12 — South Florida

Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta

Wed., 16 — New Orleans

Sat., 19 — North Texas

Tue., 22 — VCU

Tue., 29 — Texas A&M*

January

Sat., 2 — at Florida*

Wed., 6 — Georgia*

Sat., 9 — at Missouri*

Wed., 13 — Arkansas*

Sat., 16 — South Carolina*

Tue., 19 — Alabama*

Sat., 23 — at Kentucky*

Tue., 26 — at Texas A&M*

Sat., 30 — Texas Tech

Big 12/SEC Challenge

February

Wed., 3 — at Alabama*

Sat., 6 — Florida*

Wed., 10 — at Mississippi State*

Sat., 13 — Tennessee*

Wed., 17 — at Ole Miss*

Sat., 20 — Auburn*

Tue., 23 — at Georgia*

Sat., 27 — at Arkansas*

March

Tue., 2 — Vanderbilt*

10-14 — SEC tournament

Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

* SEC game

